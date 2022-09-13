Queen Elizabeth II’s final journey through Edinburgh, lights out as our Covid response changes and rāhui in place near Kaikōura in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

One person is in a serious condition in hospital following a gang attack at a McDonald's in Taranaki yesterday.

A police spokesperson said Monday afternoon a gang-related assault left a person suffering serious injuries.

They are currently being treated in Taranaki Base Hospital.

"Police are appealing for any information that could assist an investigation into the serious assault at Hawera McDonald's.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault or any activity involving Black Power gang members in the area around 4pm [on Monday]."

A St John spokesperson said they were called to an incident on South Rd in Hawera yesterday afternoon.

"Two rapid response units and one ambulance responded to the scene and treated, then transported one patient in a serious condition to Taranaki Base Hospital."

A McDonald's spokesperson said there was an incident at their Hawera branch between members of the public on Monday.

"We are assisting police with their investigation, including providing CCTV.

"Staff present at the time of the incident are being supported, and have been offered our employee assistance programme."

Information can be provided by contacting Police on 105 or online.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.