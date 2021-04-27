Person seriously assaulted in Hamilton

Police are responding to reports of a serious assault in Hamilton this morning. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to an unfolding situation involving a person being seriously assaulted in Hamilton this morning.

Police were called to Aileen Place in Nawton after reports of a serious assault at 10.50am, a police spokesperson said.

A St John spokesperson said an ambulance, rapid response unit and a manager are in attendance.

The Herald understands it maybe linked to an arrest involving a fleeing driver just before midday at a property in Jasmine Place in Cambridge. Jasmine Place is about 30km away from Nawton.

A reporter at Jasmine Place in Cambridge said there was a heavy Police presence with about five police vehicles on the road.

Police had partially blocked the usually quiet suburban street and were only allowing residents access to their homes.

Police tape had also been strung across the driveway of a property.

Neighbours gathered outside to see what the commotion was.

A young man wearing a white boiler suit was seen being driven away by Police.

Shortly after a tow truck arrived to remove the beige sedan parked in the driveway.

Police have been contacted for comment. Earlier in the morning, a Police media spokesperson said there was no further information available about the Aileen Place incident as emergency services were still at the address.

St John referred any further inquiries to police.

- More to come.