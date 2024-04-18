The crash between a train and a quad bike was reported to authorities at 9.48am. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are working to find a person missing after a crash between a train and a quad bike in the Bay of Plenty.

A KiwiRail spokesperson said a vehicle and freight train crashed on the line between Kawerau and Murupara.

The crash was reported at 9.48am.

“Police responded to reports of a crash involving a train and a quad bike on a track in Lake Matahina around 9.50am,” a police spokesperson said.

“Inquiries are ongoing to locate a person believed to have been on the quad bike at the time.

“A helicopter and police including dog units are searching the area nearby.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said it received a call at 9.54am about an incident on Tahuna Rd near Lake Matahina.

“We responded with one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle, one helicopter and one operations manager.”

Serious injuries after quad bike crash in Pongakawa

One person has been seriously injured in another incident involving a quad bike in the Bay of Plenty.

A police spokesman said police received a report of a quad bike crash off Arawa Rd at Pongakawa at 12.23pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital with serious injuries.

-SunLive