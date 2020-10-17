Person killed in Waikato smash, pedestrian seriously injured in South Auckland

A person has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle at Paerata, north of Pukekohe. Image / Google Maps

A person has died in a Waikato crash, while a pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in rural South Auckland.

Police said emergency services were responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Heights and Beatty Rds, Paerata, north of Pukekohe.

The accident, which involved a pedestrian and a vehicle, happened around 4.30pm.

St John said one person in a serious condition was taken to Middlemore Hospital for treatment.

Police said the intersection was now closed and motorists have been warned to avoid the area.

The serious crash unit is investigating.

Meanwhile, police say a person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Waverley Rd, near Gordonton, this afternoon.

Three others were injured in the smash, which happened around 3.10pm.

One person is understood to be in a serious condition and two people suffered moderate injuries.

Police said the road would remain closed while the serious crash unit examined the scene and motorists have been warned to avoid the area.