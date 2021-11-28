Person injured after shot fired at a vehicle in Auckland's Wesley

A witness said eight police officers were at a property on O'Donnell Ave in Wesley. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person has been left with minor injuries following a shot being fired at a vehicle in Auckland's Wesley.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they received a report of a shot being fired on O'Donnell Ave in Wesley about 6.45pm.

One person sustained a minor injury. Police are following positive lines of enquiry.

A witness said eight police officers were on the scene alongside one armed officer outside a property on O'Donnell Avenue.

Earlier today, police received a report of a man driving a vehicle in Mt Wellington who presented what was thought to be a weapon to another driver.

Police said the weapon was withdrawn and the man drove off. Police enquiries into the report are ongoing.

Tonight's incident follows a number of violent incidents in and around West Auckland in recent days.

Just after 11pm on Friday emergency services converged on a house on Haverstock Rd where a fire had broken out.

It emerged that an offender had forced a front window open at the house and set fire to the curtains inside.

Police discovered about seven shotgun cartridges on the ground outside the home when they carried out a scene examination.

Earlier this week two separate incidents in Glen Eden left three people in hospital.

In the early hours of Thursday police and emergency staff were called to a property on Evans Rd, Glen Eden after reports that two people had gone into a house and allegedly assaulted those inside.

Two people are in hospital, one with serious injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nadene Richmond, of Waitematā CIB, said they then stole a vehicle from the victims' house and drove away.

Police were then called to Coburg St, in Henderson where they arrested the pair.

Earlier in the week police and emergency services rushed to Virgo Place, Glen Eden after neighbours reported a disorder on the street that afternoon.

A man suffering serious injuries later arrived at Waitakere Hospital and was transferred to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

Five members of motorcycle gang the Comancheros were arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.