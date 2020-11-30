Person in serious condition after tree falls on vehicle in Taumarunui

Wild weather has caused havoc around the region, blowing trees over on a house and car in Taumaranui. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person is in a serious condition after a tree fell on their vehicle in Taumarunui.

Emergency services were alerted just before 9am on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand extricated the person from the vehicle who was trapped by their legs.

A St Johns spokeswoman said an ambulance and a helicopter were sent to the scene, with the person being transported to Taumarunui Hospital via ambulance.

There are no diversions and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, FENZ were alerted to another tree falling on a house in Taumarunui.