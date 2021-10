An armed police officer was at the scene this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

A person is in hospital with serious injuries after a suspected firearms incident in Auckland's Mt Roskill last night.

A guard was in place at the Mt Roskill address following the incident, which occurred about 9pm last night.

One person was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have restricted access to the property. Photo / Michael Craig

Enquiries are underway to determine what has taken place.

