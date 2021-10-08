Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Claire Trevett: Monday will tell us whether the PM has given up beating Delta and it won't be pretty

6 minutes to read
October 4 2021 PM Jacinda Ardern has promised a phased end to Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland. From midnight Tuesday, bubbles will be able to mix, but only outdoors and with some restrictions still in place.

October 4 2021 PM Jacinda Ardern has promised a phased end to Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland. From midnight Tuesday, bubbles will be able to mix, but only outdoors and with some restrictions still in place.

Claire Trevett
By:

Political editor, NZ Herald

OPINION

On Monday, we may discover the answer to the big question of the past week: whether the Prime Minister has given up on holding back Delta or whether she still dares to dream.

Monday

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.