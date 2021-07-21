Person in critical condition after State Highway 1 crash at Lichfield

One person has been flown to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition. Photo / File

One person has been flown to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition. Photo / File

One person has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after a crash at Lichfield near Putaruru.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1, north of Pinedale Rd, about 6.37am.

A St John spokesman said one patient was flown to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

UPDATE 8:30AM

This section of #SH1 between Tokoroa and Putaruru remains closed. Consider delaying your journey or allow extra 20-30 mins for a detour via Old Taupo Rd: https://t.co/nv1joepJJF ^TP https://t.co/5hnQCeFftQ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) July 21, 2021

A section of SH1 between Tokoroa and Putaruru remains closed with motorists urged to delay travel or allow an extra 20 to 30 minutes for a detour via Old Taupō Rd.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said Putaruru fire crews responded to a car vs barrier this morning.

One person was initially trapped, but had been extricated from the vehicle.

Fire crews were still on the scene helping police and ambulance services.

More to come.