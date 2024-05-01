Fire crews from Taihape and Waiouru attended the crash. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person in critical condition was taken to hospital by helicopter after a crash in Rangiwaea in the Rangitīkei district.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said two ambulances attended the crash between a car and an all-terrain vehicle in Rangiwaea at 3.15pm on Wednesday.

The critically-injured person was flown to Whanganui Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said fire crews from Taihape and Waiouru attended.

“They were assisting ambulances with transferring the patient to a helicopter.”

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.