New Zealand

Person in critical condition after crash at Mike Pero Motorsport Park in Christchurch

A person is in critical condition after a crash at the Mike Pero Motorsport Park in Christchurch. Photo / NZH

Devon Bolger
Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

A person is in critical condition after a crash at the Mike Pero Motorsport Park in Christchurch.

A spokesperson said they were called to the incident on Hasketts Rd at about 11.30am.

A vehicle had hit a wall at the speedway and they were working to extract a person, they said.

A St John spokesman said one person had been transported to Christchurch Hospital in critical condition.

Motorsport park general manager Mark Wederell told the Herald the vehicle was participating in a test day.

Test days are regular events that are held to check race vehicles.