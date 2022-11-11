A car crashed through a New Plymouth garage on Friday night. Photo / Tara Shaskey

A person is in critical condition after a car careened off a suburban road and crashed through a garage where a number of people were gathered, leaving one trapped under the vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the coroner of Truro Pl and David St in New Plymouth around 9.50pm on Friday, a police spokesperson said.

Four people were in the garage at the time the car went through a fence before smashing through the back of the shed, police said.

One person from the garage was pinned underneath the vehicle, and the driver of the car was trapped inside.

Emergency services worked to free them both and they were then transported to Taranaki Base Hospital.

The crash left one person in a critical condition. Photo / Tara Shaskey

Hato Hone St John sent three ambulances and a clinical manager to the scene.

One person was in critical condition and another had serious injuries, a St John spokesperson said. They were transported to hospital. A third person with minor injuries was treated at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash was underway and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified, a police spokesperson said.

No charges had been laid at this stage, they said.

Today, a tow truck arrived at the scene to extract the car from the garage. Police were also present.

The car appeared to have gone through a fence on David St before crashing through the back of the garage.

It had come to a stop in the shed and the front of the mangled vehicle could be seen from Truro Pl at the property’s entrance.

Fresh tyre marks could be seen on the David St berm.