Emergency services were called to the scene on Westgate Drive near the intersections with Lazurite Drive and Fernhill Drive in West Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Westgate Drive near the intersections with Lazurite Drive and Fernhill Drive in West Auckland.

A person is in critical condition after they were hit by a car crossing the road in Westgate.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Westgate Drive near the intersections with Lazurite Drive and Fernhill Drive about 4pm.

A St John spokesperson said it sent one road ambulance and one rapid response vehicle to the scene.

“A person was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.”