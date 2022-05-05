Emergency services at the scene this morning. Photo / Gregor Richardson

Emergency services at the scene this morning. Photo / Gregor Richardson

A person has been seriously hurt after reports of an explosion in Dunedin's main shopping street this morning.

A police spokeswoman said officers were at the scene in George St, along with Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John.

It was unclear what had happened, she said. WorkSafe has been advised.

A St John spokesperson said they have transported one patient to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said it appeared emergency services staff were working on an injured contractor where crews had been digging up George St as part of a $28 million upgrade by the Dunedin City Council.

Shop clerks nearby heard a big bang, followed by people running and calling for an ambulance, the reporter said.

The person who appeared to be injured was lying in the street, he said.

Work began on the upgrade this week.

George St is undergoing a revamp. Photo / Gregor Richardson

Initially, old underground pipes will be replaced in the block of George St between Moray Pl and St Andrew St and the makeover in that first block, including paving, is scheduled to be essentially completed in October.

The broader project is due to be finished in 2024.

More to come.