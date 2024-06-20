30 years on from the Bain family murders, mother of Marokopa kids releases letter from fugitive dad and Christchurch’s dismay over SailGP. Video / NZ Herald

A person has been critically injured after an “incident” in Takapuna this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to a recreational facility on Shea Terrace about 1.50pm.

Hato Hone St John dispatched two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and an operations manager.

“One patient in critical condition was taken to North Shore Hospital via ambulance,” a spokesperson said.

There are no reports of any other injuries.

“At this stage police are making enquiries to understand the circumstances surrounding what has occurred,” a police spokesperson said.