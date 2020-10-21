Person hit by car near Hemo roundabout in Rotorua

A person has been hit by a car on State Highway 5 just south of Rotorua.
A police media spokeswoman said they were notified of a serious crash at 12.15pm and were at the scene near the Hemo Rd roundabout.
The road is closed with traffic management in place and delays are expected.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible. Traffic on scene is told to follow the directions of emergency services.
Fire and Emergency NZ is also at the scene and a St John spokeswoman said one ambulance had been sent.
The Rotorua Dog Pound on State Highway 30 has closed for the afternoon due to the crash.
More to come.