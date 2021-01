The incident happened on Raewyn St in Morningside. Photo / Google

Emergency services are responding to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in Whangārei.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened just after 6pm in Raewyn St, Morningside.

St John ambulance confirmed one patient had been transported by ambulance to Northland Base Hospital in a serious condition.

Further updates would be provided soon.

