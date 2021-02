Emergency services were called to the crash on Lewis Pass Rd about 10.25am on Tuesday. Photo / NZ Herald

By: Kim Moodie and Devon Bolger

One person was reportedly trapped in a vehicle after a single-car crash in the Lewis Pass.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Lewis Pass Road about 10:25am on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said It appears one person was trapped in the vehicle.

A St John spokesman said one person suffered moderate injuries and another minor.