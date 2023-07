A person has been found dead near a Wellington house. Photo / RNZ

A person has been found dead near a Wellington house. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

A person has been found dead near a Wellington house.

Police were called at 3.15pm today after someone reported a dead body on a private track in the Wellington suburb of Northland.

The track was leading to a property on The Rigi.

A spokesperson said police are at the scene and the death is currently unexplained.