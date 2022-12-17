Auckland’s mayor sends shudder through the share market, damning editorial on New Zealand’s study into mental health and Russia’s warning to the US in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police have found a person dead on a street in Dunedin this morning.

A police spokesperson said emergency services attended a report of a body on the street about 6am.

They can now confirm a person has died in an incident on Bond St in the central city.

“Sadly, a person was located deceased,” the spokesperson said.

“We can reassure the community we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.”

The spokesperson said police acknowledged that this had been a traumatic event for those involved, and “we will continue to provide support for those affected by the incident”.

“Police are making inquiries on behalf of the Coroner who will release their findings in due course.”