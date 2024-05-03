NZ's first case of an international sporting rep diagnosed with CTE, Lachie Jones inquest and Princess Charlotte turns nine in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

A 69-year-old man has been found dead in his car in the South Auckland suburb of Pukekohe.

Police want to hear from anyone who knew him.

They believed the man was Gary Gibson, who was found dead in his vehicle just before 2pm today.

A police spokesperson said Gibson’s vehicle is a purple-grey coloured Honda Odyssey, registration KWK521.

“If you know Gary, we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone who knows him is asked to call police on 105, quoting the event number P058620613.