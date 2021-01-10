Person flown to hospital in two-car crash on State Highway 2, near Katikati

Police have been called to a two-car crash in the Western Bay of Plenty. Photo / File

One person has been seriously injured and another has been flown to hospital following a two-car crash on State Highway 2 in the Western Bay of Plenty near Katikati.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to the crash at the intersection of Stokes Rd and Woodland Rd in Tahawai just after 6pm.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one person in a serious condition and another two people with minor injuries have been taken to Tauranga Hospital.

One person with moderate injuries has been flown by helicopter to Tauranga Hospital, she said.

A New Zealand Fire and Emergency NZ northern communications spokeswoman said two people were trapped inside a vehicle.

Two appliances from Katikati Fire Brigade were called to the scene, she said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has closed the state highway between the intersections of Woodland Rd and Kauri Point Rd.

Motorists are advised to follow the directions of services on-site and expect delays.