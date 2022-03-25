A person died at Whangamatā Beach this afternoon. Photo / NZME

A person has died at a beach in the Coromandel this afternoon despite CPR efforts.

Police and ambulance were called to Whangamatā Beach around 4.45pm to reports of a person in trouble in the water.

"They were brought from the water by another person, and CPR was commenced," a police spokesperson said.

"Unfortunately, they were not able to be revived."

Police will make inquiries into their death on behalf of the coroner.

New Zealand's recent summer holiday period had the highest number of drownings in 25 years.

In what has been described as "a national tragedy", 14 people drowned in the holiday period, which extends from 4pm on Christmas Eve to 6am on January 5.

They were aged between 4 and 74, with the southernmost at Motonau Island in Canterbury and the northernmost at Kai Iwi Lakes in Northland.