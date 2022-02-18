Person dies after medical incident on Auckland motorway

One person has died after a medical-related incident on Auckland's Southern Motorway this afternoon.
A police spokesperson said the incident occurred near Ramarama, and emergency services were at the scene about 3.15pm.
"One person was taken to hospital in a critical condition but has sadly now died," the spokesperson said.
A southbound lane was partially blocked, but traffic was flowing slowly.
Waka Kotahi said the emergency services and response crews had since cleared the lane but motorists in the area could expect delays.
Emergency services and crews remained on-site as the clean-up took place.