Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Person dies after medical incident on Auckland motorway

Quick Read
Waka Kotahi said the serious crash had temporarily blocked the left southbound lane on SH1 between Ramarama and Drury. Photo / Supplied

Waka Kotahi said the serious crash had temporarily blocked the left southbound lane on SH1 between Ramarama and Drury. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

One person has died after a medical-related incident on Auckland's Southern Motorway this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the incident occurred near Ramarama, and emergency services were at the scene about 3.15pm.

"One person was taken to hospital in a critical condition but has sadly now died," the spokesperson said.

A southbound lane was partially blocked, but traffic was flowing slowly.

Waka Kotahi said the emergency services and response crews had since cleared the lane but motorists in the area could expect delays.

Emergency services and crews remained on-site as the clean-up took place.

Subscribe to Premium