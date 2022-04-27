The crash happened around 9.15pm on River Road in Fairfield, Hamilton. File photo / Bevan Conley

A person has died and another has life-threatening injuries following a crash in Hamilton last night.

Emergency services attended the two-car crash on River Rd in Fairfield around 9.15pm.

Police last night said there were critical injuries from the crash but have now confirmed one person has died.

Investigations are continuing, police said.

Four St John ambulance vehicles attended the incident at 9.22pm. One patient was treated and taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition, St John said.

The crash closed the road between Oakley Ave and the Fairfield bridge, and motorists were also asked to avoid Boundary Rd last night.