Police were called at 6.15pm to the crash on Main Rd in Hope. Photo / File

One person has been killed in a crash in a small town in the Tasman district.

Police were notified of the single-vehicle crash on Main Rd in Hope, southwest of Nelson, around 6.15pm on Wednesday night.

“The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene. Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way,” a statement from police said this morning.

A section of Main Rd was closed last night with motorists advised to avoid the area.