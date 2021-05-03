Website of the Year

New ZealandUpdated

Person dead after two-vehicle crash in North Canterbury

Emergency services were called to the scene on Tram Rd at about 7.29am. Photo / George Heard

Devon Bolger
Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

The Herald understands a person has died and another is trapped after a two-vehicle crash involving a truck in North Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Tram Rd at about 7.29am.

A St John spokesman said one person with critical injuries is being transported to Christchurch Hospital. He suggested contacting police for further information.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said its staff were at the scene trying to extricate a person trapped in a vehicle.

Two appliances from Kaiapoi and one from Rangiora attended.

A police spokesperson said diversions will be in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

"Anything further will be issued proactively when we are able to."

