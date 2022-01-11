Fatal house fire in Avondale. Video / Albie Redmore

A person has died in an Avondale house fire overnight.

Police have confirmed one person was found inside the property at Blockhouse Bay Rd.

"Surrounding residents were evacuated as a precaution and sadly one person was located deceased inside the property," police said.

Smoke was seen billowing from the West Auckland property soon after midnight.

The Avondale property is severely damaged after a blaze ripped through. Photo / Supplied

Residents in the area say they were woken by sounds of small explosions and a high presence of emergency services.

Smoke seen billowing from the Avondale property. Photo / Supplied

Photos show the extent of the damage to the property, which has been gutted.

Police are working with Fire and Emergency NZ investigators to

determine the cause of the fire.