Person dead after crash in northern Hawke's Bay

The fatal crash happened on SH2 near Raupunga at about 5.40pm last night. Photo / Google Maps

A person has died in a crash in northern Hawke's Bay.

The two-vehicle crash happened on State Highway 2 at Raupunga about 5.40pm on Sunday night.

A passenger in one of the vehicles died at the scene. Another person was injured and flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Police are continuing to make inquiries into the circumstances of the crash.

A diversion was in place at Mohaka Coach Road on Sunday night, but the road has since been cleared.