Person critically injured in Napier house fire freed by firefighters

ne person sustained critical injuries in the fire on the corner of Lister Cres and Lister Pl. Photo / Warren Buckland

ne person sustained critical injuries in the fire on the corner of Lister Cres and Lister Pl. Photo / Warren Buckland

Firefighters have rescued one person trapped by a house fire in Maraenui, Napier.

Police, three ambulances and a rescue helicopter were at the scene of the fire, on the corner of Lister Cres and Lister Pl.

A police spokesperson said one person had sustained critical injuries in the blaze. Three others made it out of the property by themselves.

A St John spokeswoman said one person had been taken to hospital by rescue helicopter in a critical condition and another two people had been treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The fire started at 12.31pm, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

The spokesman said three crews had arrived and had freed one person, who they understood was the only person trapped in the house.

Crews were called to the corner of Lister Cres and Lister Pl at 12.31pm. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Hawke's Bay Today reporter on scene says Lister Cres was initally blocked off at both ends.

By 1.30pm the fire at the house was out and police cordons removed, but emergency services remained at the scene. The helicopter had flown from the scene at 1.45pm.

The damage from the fire appeared to have been confined to a room on the western side of the house.

MORE TO COME