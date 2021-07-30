Voyager 2021 media awards
Person critically injured after motorcycle, car crash in Auckland's West Harbour

One person in a critical condition has been taken to Auckland Hospital after a crash between a car and a motorbike. Photo / 123rf

NZ Herald

A person has been critically injured and a road has been closed in Auckland's West Harbour after a serious crash.

A motorcyclist and a car collided on Hobsonville Rd, which is closed with a diversion in place.

Emergency services are on the scene, including police and Fire and Emergency NZ.

St John sent three ambulances and one rapid response unit.

One patient in a critical condition was taken to Auckland Hospital.

The incident was reported to police at 1.55pm.

Delays were expected and the serious crash unit had been advised.

A witness said a motorbike was lying in the middle of a road.

A fire truck was also at the scene.

Traffic was building on the diversion route, he said.

