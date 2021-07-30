Person critically injured after motorcycle, car crash in Auckland's West Harbour

A person has been critically injured and a road has been closed in Auckland's West Harbour after a serious crash.
A motorcyclist and a car collided on Hobsonville Rd, which is closed with a diversion in place.
Emergency services are on the scene, including police and Fire and Emergency NZ.
St John sent three ambulances and one rapid response unit.
One patient in a critical condition was taken to Auckland Hospital.
The incident was reported to police at 1.55pm.
Delays were expected and the serious crash unit had been advised.
A witness said a motorbike was lying in the middle of a road.
A fire truck was also at the scene.
Traffic was building on the diversion route, he said.