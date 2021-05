Police at the scene of the accident on Stanley Street today. Photo / NZME

A person has been critically hurt in a crash between a cyclist and a truck.

Emergency teams have rushed to the crash on Stanley St in Parnell, which was reported to police at 1.40pm.

"One person has critical injuries," a police spokeswoman said.

"A lane closure is currently in place on Stanley St (after the Alten Rd intersection)."

Serious crash investigators have been notified about the crash.