Police were called to the fire at 7.20am. Photo / NZME

A person is in critical condition in hospital after a car fire early today.

Police were called to the burning vehicle on State Highway 3, between Mimi Road and Waiiti Road near New Plymouth at 7.20am.

“A person in the car sustained serious burns and has been airlifted to Waikato Hospital. At this stage, it is not clear how the car fire started,” a police spokesperson said.

The road has been closed, and is likely to remain so for some time.

Police are asking anyone who was travelling through the area this morning to contact them on 105 quote event number P053073011, as they may have information which could help.



