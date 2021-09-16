Person critically injured after being struck by train in Ngāruawāhia

Thirteen pedestrians have been hit by trains in the 12 months to June. Photo / File

Thirteen pedestrians have been hit by trains in the 12 months to June. Photo / File

A person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a train last night.

Police said they were notified around 8.15pm that a pedestrian had been hit by the train in Ngāruawāhia, in the Waikato region.

St John said three vehicles attended the rail incident. One person was treated and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

READ MORE

• Harrowing CCTV footage shows Kiwis' near misses with trains

• 'Playing chicken': Train driver recounts close calls at level crossings

• It's 2021 - could NZ trains be made safer?

• Reducing train speed through Ngaruawahia would send wrong message: Coroner

• Ngaruawahia train track bridge death: Family devastated by death of Moareen Rameka, 11

In the 12 months to June, KiwiRail recorded 31 collisions with trains on its national network - 14 involving pedestrians and 17 involving vehicles.