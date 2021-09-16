Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Person critically injured after being struck by train in Ngāruawāhia

Quick Read
Thirteen pedestrians have been hit by trains in the 12 months to June. Photo / File

NZ Herald

A person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a train last night.

Police said they were notified around 8.15pm that a pedestrian had been hit by the train in Ngāruawāhia, in the Waikato region.

St John said three vehicles attended the rail incident. One person was treated and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

In the 12 months to June, KiwiRail recorded 31 collisions with trains on its national network - 14 involving pedestrians and 17 involving vehicles.