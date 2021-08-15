Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

It's 2021 - could NZ trains be made safer?

4 minutes to read
Installation of modern detection and accident-avoidance technology would be self-funding Barry Erickson writes. Photo / NZME

Installation of modern detection and accident-avoidance technology would be self-funding Barry Erickson writes. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Barry Erickson

OPINION: Paradoxically KiwiRail and Track Safe NZ are calling on the public to take more care as so-called new research reveals more than 79 per cent of serious vehicle collisions with trains occur in provincial

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.