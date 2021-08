The crash had blocked the northbound lane between Ngahue Drive and Winstone Drive, Auckland Transport said in a social media update.

The crash had blocked the northbound lane between Ngahue Drive and Winstone Drive, Auckland Transport said in a social media update.

One person has been critically injured after being hit by a car in Auckland's Remuera.

Police were alerted to the serious crash on Abbotts Way just after 4pm.

The person had been transported to hospital.

Cordons had been erected on Abbotts Way with motorists advised to avoid the area. Abbotts Way has been closed, police said.

The crash had blocked the northbound lane between Ngahue Drive and Winstone Drive, Auckland Transport said in a social media update.