Person critically hurt in crash north of Hamilton

One person has been taken to hospital with critical injuries.

A person has been left with critical injuries after a crash near Hamilton.

A St John spokesperson confirmed the crash happened about 11am at Gordonton.

One patient was treated and taken to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries.

Police have been contacted for further information.

The road - a busy thoroughfare for residents heading to the Coromandel and Auckland - appears to be closed between Boyd Rd and Thomas Rd.

It's unclear how many vehicles are involved but Fire and Emergency NZ have confirmed they didn't attend.

Local residents have posted on social media that the crash has happened near Zealong Tea.

More to come.