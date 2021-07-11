Person critical after Sunset Rd crash sees car upside-down in Rotorua creek

Photo / File

One person is critically injured and another has moderate injuries after two cars crashed on Sunset Rd tonight.

One of the cars is upside-down in a nearby creek.

A police spokeswoman has told the Rotorua Daily Post the cars crashed on the coroner of Wrigley and Sunset Rds about 8.15pm.

One of the vehicles is now upside-down in a nearby creek.

She said two people have made it out of that vehicle and police were checking to see if there was a third person, the spokeswoman said.

The second car involved in the crash was still on Sunset Rd but the spokeswoman said the occupants of that vehicle have run from the scene.

Police can't yet confirm which vehicle the injured people were travelling in.

A woman who drove past the crash scene said she estimated there was about 150 to 200 people standing nearby.

She said she drove past it and turned around and drove back to have another look but she didn't stop.

"There were just too many people. There were stacks of people. It was massive."

She said there were about three fire engines, police and ambulance in attendance.

"Someone was lying on the grass verge and didn't look in a good way."

More to come.