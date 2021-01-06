Person critical after inner-city Auckland cycle crash

A cyclist is in a critical condition after a crash on Auckland's Franklin Rd. Photo / Michael Neilson

A person is fighting for their life after a crash between a cyclist and a vehicle in central Auckland this morning.

Police and emergency services were called to reports of an accident involving a person on a bike and vehicle on Franklin Rd, Freeman's Bay, shortly after 8am.

A person has been taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Police have cordonned off a section of Franklin Rd following the crash. Photo / Michael Neilson

Diversions are now in place with Franklin Rd between Victoria St West and Scotland St currently cordoned off and closed while emergency services are at the scene.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

A passerby said he saw a bike sitting by itself and lots of upset people near the crash scene.