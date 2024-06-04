Person critical after incident on busy Christchurch street

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Riccarton Road in Christchurch this afternoon. Photo / George Heard

A person has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after an incident on a busy Christchurch street this afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to Riccarton Rd just around 3.30pm today.

A bundle of clothes is seen in the middle of the road as police, fire, and St John are in attendance.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said they were called to a “motor vehicle crash” at around 3.30pm.

They referred further enquiries to police.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified at 3.27pm, responding with an ambulance and two rapid response vehicles.

One person has been transported to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition, they said.