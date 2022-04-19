One person has been critically injured after they were electrocuted during a workplace incident in Auckland's Massey.
Police attended the incident at Eldad Place about 8.45am today.
The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition and a second person was treated at the scene.
St John said three vehicles attended the incident and transported one person to Auckland Hospital.
A photographer at the scene said Eldad Place was cordoned off by police tape while they conducted an investigation.
The matter will be referred to WorkSafe.