Person critical after assault in central Auckland

A person has been assaulted in Auckland’s CBD, leaving them with critical injuries.
Police, the fire service and St John Ambulance responded to Customs Street West, with police arriving just before midnight.
A section outside of the Aon Centre on Customs St West was cordoned off, and detectives from Auckland CIB were investigating.
Police were also seen speaking to the driver of an Auckland Transport bus at the scene.
The assault comes a day after Police Commissioner Andrew Coster announced more police would be put on the beat in major cities to target crime and antisocial behaviour.
