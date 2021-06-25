Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Person arrested after report of motorist ramming cars on wrong side of Southern Motorway

2 minutes to read
A three car crash this evening is believed to have been caused by a person erratically driving the wrong way on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Video / Will Trafford

A three car crash this evening is believed to have been caused by a person erratically driving the wrong way on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Video / Will Trafford

NZ Herald

One person has been arrested after a three car crash understood to be caused by a motorist driving the wrong way down the Southern Motorway and ramming cars.

Police confirmed they responded to reports of a person driving erratically, heading northbound just south of the Manakau City off ramp on the Southern Motorway around 8pm this evening.

This resulted in a minor crash involving three vehicles. No injuries are reported to have been caused in the crash.

The Herald received several reports of a car driving the wrong way down the Southern Motorway being responsible for the multi car crash.

"The guy [was] driving a car escaping from the cops and driving on the opposite side of the motorway. Rammed a few cars almost got hit myself," one driver said.

The motorway was down to two lanes for around an hour while a tow truck cleared the smashed cars, but is now fully reopened.

Footage of the crash scene shows two cars t-boned in the middle of the motorway with another car parked on the median strip with its hazard lights on.

Another car is at a stop across the motorway with its lights on and door open further up from the two cars smashed together.

A police officer can also be seen running along the motorway.