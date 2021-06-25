Person arrested after report of motorist ramming cars on wrong side of Southern Motorway

A three car crash this evening is believed to have been caused by a person erratically driving the wrong way on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Video / Will Trafford

One person has been arrested after a three car crash understood to be caused by a motorist driving the wrong way down the Southern Motorway and ramming cars.

Police confirmed they responded to reports of a person driving erratically, heading northbound just south of the Manakau City off ramp on the Southern Motorway around 8pm this evening.

This resulted in a minor crash involving three vehicles. No injuries are reported to have been caused in the crash.

The Herald received several reports of a car driving the wrong way down the Southern Motorway being responsible for the multi car crash.

"The guy [was] driving a car escaping from the cops and driving on the opposite side of the motorway. Rammed a few cars almost got hit myself," one driver said.

The motorway was down to two lanes for around an hour while a tow truck cleared the smashed cars, but is now fully reopened.

Footage of the crash scene shows two cars t-boned in the middle of the motorway with another car parked on the median strip with its hazard lights on.

Another car is at a stop across the motorway with its lights on and door open further up from the two cars smashed together.

A police officer can also be seen running along the motorway.