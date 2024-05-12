Israel issues evacuation warning to tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians in Rafah. Aurora Australis stuns over New Zealand skies. Video / NZ Herald

One person has been arrested after fleeing from police in an 18-tonne front-end loader during an early morning joyride.

Shortly before 1am on Sunday, police received a call about a front-end loader driving around the streets of Masterton.

A police unit signalled for the vehicle, which was understood to be stolen, to stop.

“The loader has failed to stop for police and eventually drove erratically through a fence into the Masterton Showgrounds,” said Wairarapa area commander Richard Wilson.

A front-end loader allegedly stolen from Masterton in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Wilson said given the size and power of the industrial front-end loader, it made for a potentially dangerous situation for the public and “put all Masterton residents’ properties at risk”.

“Thankfully, no one was injured during this reckless act, and we are pleased Wairarapa Police were able to ensure everyone’s safety quickly after sighting the loader.”

One of the vehicle’s occupants was arrested at the scene and two others remain outstanding. Police said charges are being considered.

Police are continuing to make inquiries into the matter.

An earlier post on the Wellington District Police Facebook page, which has since been deleted, said police “would like to reunite a front-end loader with its rightful owner, after it was allegedly stolen in the Masterton area in the early hours of this morning”.

Wilson reminded anyone who owns large industrial machinery to take all steps to ensure these vehicles can’t be easily stolen.

“For example, installing kill switches, having the machinery kept in secure compounds, and removing the keys when not in use.”