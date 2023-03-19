Person airlifted to hospital after workplace incident at Mainland Poultry site

.One person has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital after a workplace incident at Mainland Poltury’s Waikouaiti, Otago, site this morning.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were notified of a workplace incident on Matanaka Drive, Waikouaiti at 10.40am.

Hato Hone St John sent one helicopter to the scene.

“We have assessed and treated one patient who was airlifted to Dunedin hospital in a moderate condition,” a spokesperson said.

Mainland Poultry CEO John McKay confirmed that an accident occurred at the company’s Waikouaiti site at 10.40am today and WorkSafe has been notified.

“Following an incident at one of our sites this morning, our Health and Safety Manager is on her way to our Waikouaiti site to support the local team.

“Our focus at this time is on ensuring our worker is supported and receives the care required. We will work closely with WorkSafe on an investigation in the coming days,” said McKay.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said, “WorkSafe has been notified and is making initial enquiries”.