Residents are being asked to self-evacuate in Pukaki Downs residents tonight due to a “significant” scrub fire.

Fenz were alerted to the blaze at 7.45pm and 11 crews from Twizel, Mt Cook, Omarama, Burkes Pass and Lake Tekapo responded to the large blaze near Twizel.

High winds and nightfall will prevent the crews from fighting the fire effectively, a spokesperson said, and they are expecting to be tackling the blaze well into the night.

Fenz is asking anyone in the area who feels unsafe to self-evacuate.

“Fire and Emergency is assessing if people do need to be evacuated and will work with Police to carry these out should the need eventuate,” a spokesperson said

Mount Cook Road/State Highway 80 is expected to be closed overnight from the Lavender Farm to the intersection with State Highway 8.

In August 2020, a blaze in the same location ripped through the area for 12 days.

It swept through 3500 hectares near Twizel and at its peak, 150 firefighters worked to control it, along with 18 helicopters and two planes.

More than $1 million was spent battling the blaze.