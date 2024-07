The man was attacked in Christchurch's Port Hills. Photo / File

A man in his 70s was visiting Christchurch’s Port Hills to take photos when he was approached and attacked by another man.

The incident occurred on Summit Rd at the top of Rapaki Track between 11pm on Saturday and 7am Sunday.

The victim was seriously injured and remains in hospital being treated for head and facial injuries.

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the attacker and their vehicle.