“It’s not exactly like we’re going to be out there destroying public property and dancing on the tables,” Howard said.
“Christ, half of us can’t even get up off our chairs.”
The dispute first flared late last year, Howard said, when her group “got a bit noisy for an elderly gentleman that lives upstairs above the common room” and he complained to the public housing agency’s property managers.
Her group made an effort to ensure they didn’t make as much noise again, she said.
However, John Tubberty, Kāinga Ora’s regional director for Central and East Auckland, said the community room is designed as a “welcoming place where tenants can connect, host events, and create a sense of community” and while tenants are allowed to drink in their own rooms, alcohol is not permitted in the community room.
He said as a landlord, Kāinga Ora has a responsibility to protect the quiet enjoyment of all its tenants.
Yet Howard claimed Kāinga Ora’s actions lacked sensitivity. She said a Kāinga Ora employee put up an alcohol ban notice on the day the group was holding its last Friday drinks before Christmas.
Howard says she told the employee to “cut that out”.
“I said: ‘It’s right on Christmas, there’s no official policy and it’s not in our tenancy agreement, so it doesn’t stand’.”