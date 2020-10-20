Pedestrian seriously injured in Northland crash

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Northland.
Emergency services were called to the crash in Kaitaia around 6.20pm, police say.
St John Ambulance officers are treating the injured pedestrian and the Serious Crash Unit is the scene.
Cordons are in place at Watts St and Allen Bell Drive and motorists are
advised to expect delays.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Read More
- Watch: Dramatic CCTV footage captures car crash in Adelaide Road, Wellington - NZ Herald
- One dead, 10 injured after van collides with truck on SH5, Tarawera - NZ Herald
- Passenger seriously injured in car crash in Far North - police looking for driver - NZ Herald
- 'Gave it our all': First-aiders tried to save rider who died in Waipawa crash - NZ Herald
- Passenger dies in Far North crash after driver allegedly flees police - NZ Herald
- Fatal crash near Waipawa, Central Hawke's Bay - NZ Herald