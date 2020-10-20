Pedestrian seriously injured in Northland crash

Emergency services were called to the crash in Kaitaia around 6.20pm. Photo / File

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Northland.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Kaitaia around 6.20pm, police say.

St John Ambulance officers are treating the injured pedestrian and the Serious Crash Unit is the scene.

Cordons are in place at Watts St and Allen Bell Drive and motorists are

advised to expect delays.